Cyber fraud bust: Dhubri man arrested

DHUBRI, May 23: Gujarat Police, in a swift inter-state operation, arrested Jahangir Alom Khan, son of Jonab Ali Khan, a resident of Naskara village under Fakirganj police station, in connection with a cyber fraud case. The arrest was made in Dhubri district of Assam after Gujarat police traced the accused through his phone number.

While Khan was apprehended in Dhubri, the investigation reveals a broader network, with bank details provided to the victim tracing back to Barpeta district. However, the investigation has hit a hurdle in Barpeta. Gujarat police have already visited Barpeta District in an attempt to arrest the holder of the bank account where the fraudulent funds were deposited, but they were unable to locate or arrest the individual.

According to assistant sub-inspector, Dilipbhai Mithalbhai Patel of Vansda police station, Navsari district, Gujarat, the investigation began after a complaint was lodged by Pravan Sankar Mahala. Mahala reported that on March 28, 2024, at approximately 9 AM, he received a call from the number 7002787035, enticed Mahala to invest in the share market.

Convinced by the caller, Mahala invested an initial amount of rupees fifty thousand through a link shared from the same number, under the name “golden stocks sharing,” where he completed an online form. The fraud continued on April 5, 2024, when Mahala received another call from the same number, urging him to invest more for greater returns.

Mahala, again falling victim to the scheme, invested an additional rupees forty-one thousand through another online web link, this time in the name of “exclusive-esm.com.” Upon realizing he had been cheated, Mahala promptly lodged a complaint at the police station.

Following the complaint, Gujarat police registered a case bearing Case No. 0199/2025 under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and IT Act sections 66(c) and 66(d) (identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource).

Utilizing phone number tracing, Gujarat police dispatched a three-member team from Vansda police station, Navsari district, to Fakirganj in Dhubri district of Assam. Cooperating with the local police, the team successfully traced the operator of the phone number and arrested Jahangir Alom Khan, bringing a significant breakthrough in the cyber fraud investigation.