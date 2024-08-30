32 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 30, 2024
Assam to Eradicate Child Marriage by 2026: CM Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pledges to end child marriage in the state by 2026 with strict measures under the Bodoland National Scheme (BNS).

Assam
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 30, Friday: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold commitment to eliminate child marriage in Assam by 2026. In a recent tweet, he assured the public that the state government will take strict action against this social evil, emphasizing the firm provisions under the Bodoland National Scheme (BNS) to deal with offenders.

Sarma’s pledge underscores the government’s dedication to ending child marriage and safeguarding the rights of young girls across Assam, marking a significant step towards creating a safer and more equitable future for all.

The Hills Times
