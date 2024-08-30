Assam to Eradicate Child Marriage by 2026: CM Sarma

HT Digital

August 30, Friday: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold commitment to eliminate child marriage in Assam by 2026. In a recent tweet, he assured the public that the state government will take strict action against this social evil, emphasizing the firm provisions under the Bodoland National Scheme (BNS) to deal with offenders.

Sarma’s pledge underscores the government’s dedication to ending child marriage and safeguarding the rights of young girls across Assam, marking a significant step towards creating a safer and more equitable future for all.