Kamrup M admin issues traffic advisory for Byrnihat-Borkhat road

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The Kamrup Metro District Administration has issued a public notice regarding the diversion of vehicular traffic between Byrnihat and Borkhat due to ongoing road construction work, the administration announced on Friday.

The construction involves Bridge No. 1/2 at 1st KM and Bridge No. 6/2 at 5th KM on the route.

As a result, alternate routes have been designated for light and heavy vehicles to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and public safety.

The administration has specified alternate routes for both light and heavy vehicles traveling between Byrnihat and Borkhat to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the construction period:

For Light Vehicles (Byrnihat to Borkhat):

Route 1: Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Chamata Pathar Tiniali/Arabari-Ural Chowk → Ural Chowk → NH27.

Route 2: Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → NH27 [Near toll gate].

For Heavy Vehicles (Byrnihat to Borkhat):

Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → NH27 [Near toll gate].

For Light Vehicles (Borkhat to Byrnihat):

Route 1: NH27 → Ural Chowk → Chamata Pathar Tiniali/Arabari-Ural Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

Route 2: NH27 [Near toll gate] → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

For Heavy Vehicles (Borkhat to Byrnihat):

NH27 [Near toll gate] → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

This diversion is effective until further notice.

Meanwhile, commuters are requested to strictly follow the alternate routes.

The administration further sought the cooperation of all concerned for the smooth execution of the construction work.