Guwahati
Friday, January 3, 2025
Kamrup M admin issues traffic advisory for Byrnihat-Borkhat road

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The Kamrup Metro District Administration has issued a public notice regarding the diversion of vehicular traffic between Byrnihat and Borkhat due to ongoing road construction work, the administration announced on Friday.

The construction involves Bridge No. 1/2 at 1st KM and Bridge No. 6/2 at 5th KM on the route.

The administration has specified alternate routes for both light and heavy vehicles traveling between Byrnihat and Borkhat to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the construction period:

For Light Vehicles (Byrnihat to Borkhat):

Route 1: Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Chamata Pathar Tiniali/Arabari-Ural Chowk → Ural Chowk → NH27.

Route 2: Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → NH27 [Near toll gate].

For Heavy Vehicles (Byrnihat to Borkhat):

Byrnihat → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → NH27 [Near toll gate].

For Light Vehicles (Borkhat to Byrnihat):

Route 1: NH27 → Ural Chowk → Chamata Pathar Tiniali/Arabari-Ural Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

Route 2: NH27 [Near toll gate] → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → Borkhat-Chamata Pathar Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

For Heavy Vehicles (Borkhat to Byrnihat):
NH27 [Near toll gate] → Arabaari-Ural Chowk → Kamalajari-Borkhat Chowk → Byrnihat.

This diversion is effective until further notice.

Meanwhile, commuters are requested to strictly follow the alternate routes.

The administration further sought the cooperation of all concerned for the smooth execution of the construction work.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
