Assamese film ‘Lachit, The Warrior’ bags best animated short film at Birsamunda International Film Festival

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 9: Assamese film ‘Lachit, The Warrior’ has won the Best Animated Short Film award at the Birsamunda International Film Festival in Chennai.

There were 1,200 official entries from around the world in the festival. The short biopic, based on the life of the Great Assamese General Lachit Borphukan, is an animated film directed and written by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

The narration was done by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music was composed by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta was the creative director, with Hrishikesh Bora handling story boarding and illustration, and Ratul Dutta handling VFX.

‘Lachit, The Warrior’ has received recognition in eight International Film Festivals including those held in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival.

The film has been chosen for the esteemed Indian Panorama in the forthcoming International Film Festival of India in Goa. It recently won the Best Animation Film at the Yatha Katha International Film and Literature Festival in Mumbai.