Assam’s North Lakhimpur Conducts War Emergency Mock Drill to Boost Preparedness

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 8: As part of a nationwide initiative to strengthen civil defence readiness following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Assam’s North Lakhimpur conducted a comprehensive mock drill on Wednesday simulating a war emergency scenario.

The exercise aimed to increase public awareness and assess the efficiency of coordinated emergency responses in the event of an armed conflict or airstrike.

The drill was staged at a busy shopping mall in the DK Road area of North Lakhimpur town. At exactly 4:00 PM, a two-minute air raid siren was sounded, simulating an enemy airstrike. Immediately after, civil defence teams sprang into action, conducting rescue operations and evacuating mock “victims.” Healthcare workers and other emergency services played active roles in the coordinated response.

Multiple agencies took part in the exercise, including Lakhimpur Police, the State Fire Service, the District Health Department, NCC cadets, Home Guards, and the district administration. The drill highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, with full cooperation from the local public.

Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka later addressed the media, stating that the drill was essential to educate the public on how to respond effectively to air raids and manage emergency situations such as medical or fire crises.

Deputy Commissioner Pranab Jit Kakaty, who oversaw the drill, reassured residents that there was no reason for concern and that the activity was purely precautionary and intended to enhance preparedness for unexpected situations.

As part of the broader awareness effort, the town observed a symbolic two-minute blackout at 6:00 PM, reinforcing the importance of emergency protocols during wartime scenarios.

Notably, North Lakhimpur was among 244 districts across India that conducted similar mock drills on the same day, underscoring a nationwide commitment to boosting civil defence and disaster readiness.

