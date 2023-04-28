31 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 28, 2023
type here...

Avishek Beldar wins president post of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, April 27: Youth congress leader Avishek Beldar of Bargolai under 124 no Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district has won the post of president of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee. The result was declared on Tuesday.

Avishek Beldar, a double MA in English and Sociology from Dibrugarh University was a bright student and did his schooling from Margaret Memorial High School, Bargolai.

- Advertisement -

“I joined Indian National Congress (INC) in the year 2017 as a member and took no time in moving from being a member to the president post of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee,” said Avishek Beldar.

Avishek Beldar is very popular among the youths of Margherita region and runs a coaching institute named Aviraj Coaching Institute, Bargolai.

Margherita Block Congress Committee president, general secretary and all other wings of Indian National Congress congratulated Avishek Beldar for winning the post of president of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee.

Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
Oldest university in India
Oldest university in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 April, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India