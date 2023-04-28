Avishek Beldar wins president post of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 27: Youth congress leader Avishek Beldar of Bargolai under 124 no Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district has won the post of president of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee. The result was declared on Tuesday.

Avishek Beldar, a double MA in English and Sociology from Dibrugarh University was a bright student and did his schooling from Margaret Memorial High School, Bargolai.

“I joined Indian National Congress (INC) in the year 2017 as a member and took no time in moving from being a member to the president post of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee,” said Avishek Beldar.

Avishek Beldar is very popular among the youths of Margherita region and runs a coaching institute named Aviraj Coaching Institute, Bargolai.

Margherita Block Congress Committee president, general secretary and all other wings of Indian National Congress congratulated Avishek Beldar for winning the post of president of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee.