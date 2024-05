HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 7: The police conducted an awareness programme on road safety at the Chatia High Secondary School at Sootea in Tuesday.

A police team headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea Police Station addressed the morning assembly and presented a demonstration on road safety. He briefly explained to the students of the school about the sign and symbols relating to road safety.

The programme was attended by teachers and students of the school.