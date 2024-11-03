Ayurvedic Arogya Mela in Guwahati to create awareness on medicinal plants

Nilomoni Borah

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: Socio-cultural organisation- Satsari is going to organise National Ayurvedic Arogya Mela from December 5-8 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati coinciding with the birth month of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

- Advertisement -

Led by the organisation’s president Mandira Baruah, the mela aims to attract visitors from around the country and abroad. It is to be noted that the organisation has completed 25 years of its existence.

“The Mela aims to create awareness on medicinal plants around Assam, its benefits. We are also making efforts to create awareness on the conservation of the exotic plants,” Baruah told The Hills Times.

On the first day of the mela, a rally will be organised where awareness will be created with the display of around 347 medicinal plants. Cultural programmes comprising of Dihanaam, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabha sangeet, Biya Naam, traditional dress competition will also be organised on the first day.

“We are going to organise the Arogya mela for the first time in Assam. Assam is blessed with abundance of medicinal plants but due to lack of awareness among masses the benefits are not known and plants are going extinct. This mela will be instrumental in generating awareness in this regard,” Baruah said.

- Advertisement -

“Through this mela we aim to reintroduce traditional healing system. The traditional healers who with their healing system have cured many ailing patients will also be made famous along with awareness on conservation of medicinal plants. This mela will also serve as a medium of research for students of medicine. Awareness will also be generated on zero side effects of medicinal plants,” she said.

Members of Satsari along with students of colleges will also take part in a rally displaying names of around 300 medicinal plants in respective play cards.

The first position of the traditional dress competition will carry cash prize of Rs 15,000, the second winner will receive Rs 10,000, the third winner will receive Rs 7,000.

The first position of Diha naam competition will carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000, The second winner will receive Rs 20,000 and the holder of the third position will receive Rs 15,000.

- Advertisement -

The first position of Biya naam competition will carry a cash prize of Rs 20,000, the second winner will receive Rs 15,000 and the third winner will receive Rs 10,000.

The first position of Jyoti Sangeet competition will carry a cash prize of Rs 10,000, the second winner will receive Rs 7,000 and the third winner will receive Rs 5,000. A consolation prize will also be given away carrying a cash prize of Rs 2,000.

The first position of Rabha Sangeet competition will carry a cash prize of Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 7,000 for the second prize and Rs 5,000 for the third prize. The consolation prize in this category will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,000.