Ayushman Bhava campaign commences in Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 17: The Ayushman Bhava campaign, launched on September 13 by the President of India, kicked off in Biswanath. The district-level program was attended by various officials, including the deputy commissioner (DC), additional deputy commissioner (Health), joint director of Health Services, superintendent of Biswanath Chariali SDCH, sub-divisional medical officer & health officer of Biswanath Chariali BPHC, officials from NHM (National Health Mission), Biswanath, hospital staff, and ASHA workers.

Following the launch ceremony, a certificate of appreciation was presented to the general manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for adopting 100 TB patients as NJ-Kshay Mitra (tuberculosis companions). The Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 program has started its mission of distributing Ayushman cards door-to-door through health workers and creating PMJAY cards for the remaining beneficiaries on Sunday.

The weekly Ayushman melas (fairs) will be held at 24 Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in Biswanath district. These melas will offer various services, including OPD (Outpatient Department) with free drugs and diagnostics, teleconsultations, screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), yoga and wellness sessions, ABHA ID creation, Ayushman card distribution, and more. Starting from September 19, weekly Ayushman melas will also be organised in 24 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the district. Additionally, Ayushman melas will be held in 3 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the district, with dates to be shared accordingly.

On October 2, Ayushman Shabha (assembly) will be conducted in all Gram Panchayats with the assistance of Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Committees (VHSNC). The purpose of this event is to generate ASHA IDs, distribute Ayushman Cards, and raise awareness about health schemes and services. The joint director of Health Services, on behalf of the Biswanath District Health Society, has urged all residents of Biswanath District to take advantage of the services offered in the Ayushman Melas and Ayushman Shaba.