29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Bangladeshi national reunited with family after inadvertently entering into Indian territory, thanks to Assam!

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

South Salmara Mankachar, April 27: In a heartening development, a Bangladeshi national, who inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in 2021, has finally been reunited with his family, thanks to the relentless efforts of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), South Salmara Mankachar.

- Advertisement -

The child, entangled in a legal conundrum under Mankachar PS case No 892 of 2021, found himself in the care of the Observation home in Boko. Throughout the ordeal, the DLSA SSM provided unwavering legal assistance, spearheading the process of repatriation.

On April 26, 2024, amidst the presence of Legal Aid Defence Counsel, South Salmara Mankachar Border Police, and Meghalaya Police ICP Dalu, West Garo Hills, the child was handed over to the Border Guard Police of Bangladesh, facilitating his return home after years of separation.

The DLSA SSM expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, and officials of the Bangladesh Border Guard Police for their invaluable support in this humanitarian endeavor.

This heartwarming reunion underscores the significance of cross-border cooperation in resolving humanitarian crises with compassion and empathy.

Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Senior citizen above 85 cast vote via postal ballot ahead of...

The Hills Times -
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power