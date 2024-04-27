Bangladeshi national reunited with family after inadvertently entering into Indian territory, thanks to Assam!

HT Digital,

South Salmara Mankachar, April 27: In a heartening development, a Bangladeshi national, who inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in 2021, has finally been reunited with his family, thanks to the relentless efforts of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), South Salmara Mankachar.

- Advertisement -

The child, entangled in a legal conundrum under Mankachar PS case No 892 of 2021, found himself in the care of the Observation home in Boko. Throughout the ordeal, the DLSA SSM provided unwavering legal assistance, spearheading the process of repatriation.

On April 26, 2024, amidst the presence of Legal Aid Defence Counsel, South Salmara Mankachar Border Police, and Meghalaya Police ICP Dalu, West Garo Hills, the child was handed over to the Border Guard Police of Bangladesh, facilitating his return home after years of separation.

The DLSA SSM expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, and officials of the Bangladesh Border Guard Police for their invaluable support in this humanitarian endeavor.

This heartwarming reunion underscores the significance of cross-border cooperation in resolving humanitarian crises with compassion and empathy.