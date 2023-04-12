Baokhungri Festival Begins Today At Harinaguri Hill 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 11: Preparations have so far been completed on Tuesday to hold 10th Baokhungri Festival which will begin from April 12 with three-day colourful programme scheduled at Harinaguri, 10km east of Kokrajhar town along the Baokhungri Hill in Kokrajhar district.

Necessary arrangement and deployments as well decorations are made at the festival venue. The venue has been decorated with beautiful designs besides stalls for indigenous food are also installed in the festival.

A multi-community cultural demonstration has also been organised in the festival. The Baokhungri festival is the biggest festival in Bodoland Territorial Region which has been organised by Tourism department and Sports & Youth welfare department of Bodoland Territorial Region government.

The festival has been organised to mark the last day of Choitra month (April 14) as the Bodos traditionally celebrate the festival as Baokhungri Hajw Gakhwnai (climbing of Baokhungri Hill).

The festival will be starting with flag hoisting of the festival by 8 am in the morning followed by ceremonially flagging off of the festival on Wednesday in the morning followed by various programmes in the festival, apart from adventure sports like indigenous games like Khomlainai (Bodo wrestling), cock-fighting, traditional cuisine, hill trekking and cycling competition etc are attractive events of the festival.

Cultural troupe and stalls from the region as well neighbouring states have so far arrived in Kokrajhar to participate in the festival.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro and officials from the BTR government on Tuesday visited the festival venue and inspected the preparation and arrangements of the event.

CEM Boro attended the programme as chief guest to inaugurate the festival amidst huge gathering on the inaugural day of the event on Wednesday.

‘Over lakh people are expected to be participate in the three-day festival programme scheduled where different programmes are to be organised’, said Daobaisa Boro, executive member of BTR.

He said that the Baokhungri festival is a biggest of Bodoland region, especially on the eve of Bwisagu where peoples from all walks of life participate with great enthusiastic moment.

‘The Baokhungri, itself have a historical based on its beautiful scene sustaining with natural look. The festival has been organised every year by BTC Tourism department and Sports & Youth welfare department of Bodoland Territorial Region government to explore the tourism as well event step among the society’, he said.

Joint secretary of BTC, Fami Brahma said that festival is starting from Wednesday with attractive programmes at the Harinaguri. She said that the Baokhungri festival is regarded as a biggest festival in Bodoland Territorial Region districts of the state.