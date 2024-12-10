Barak valley citizens write to Nobel panel against Md Yunus

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Over a hundred citizens from Assam’s Cachar district on Monday wrote to the Norwegian Nobel Committee urging them to issue a statement condemning the alleged atrocities against minorities by the interim Bangladeshi government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Three lawyers and 107 citizens wrote to the committee (Storting) and submitted their memorandum to the Cachar district commissioner.

The document alleged that Yunus’ involvement with the interim government of Bangladesh “has coincided with unprecedented levels of violence and persecution against Hindus and other minorities.”

“This letter draws attention to the atrocities perpetrated against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, which undermine the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize – peace, justice, and human dignity,” it added.

The signatories claimed that the violence against Hindus was not a series of isolated incidents, but part of a larger, institutionalised campaign of persecution.

They further added, “Dr Yunus’ failure to protect the rights of minorities in Bangladesh has led to growing condemnation from various quarters. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly accused him of being the ‘mastermind’ behind these violent attacks and mass killings.”

The memorandum also asserted that the Nobel Peace Prize, which is meant to uphold peace, justice, and human dignity, risks losing its moral authority if awarded to individuals whose actions directly contribute to violence and the oppression of minorities.

The letter further said, “Dr Yunus, once celebrated as a social reformer, has now become synonymous with the persecution of the very communities that the Nobel Peace Prize is meant to protect.”

The letter acknowledged that while the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Dr Yunus cannot be reversed, it urged the committee to take “immediate and decisive action” in response to these developments.

“Issue a statement condemning the ongoing violence and discrimination against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh under Dr Yunus’ leadership. Silence on this issue would be seen as tacit approval of the atrocities occurring under his administration,” it added.

The memorandum also requested the committee to caution Yunus, reminding him of the profound moral and ethical responsibilities associated with being a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and urging him to take tangible steps to address these grave issues.

The signatories appealed to “reassess the criteria for future laureates” and pleaded to “strengthen the selection process to ensure that future awardees consistently uphold the values of peace, justice, and human dignity, and are not involved in perpetuating violence, discrimination, or injustice.” (PTI)