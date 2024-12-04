18 C
Protests held in Diphu against Bangladesh atrocities

Representational Image
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 3: In solidarity with the Hindu minority in Bangladesh over the alleged violence against them, the Hindu community here in Diphu town came out on the streets to protest against the atrocities by organising a sit-in demonstration in front of the Post Office on Tuesday.

The sit-in demonstration was organised under the aegis of the Lokh Jagaran Manch and was attended by hundreds of Hindus irrespective of caste, tribe, community, and language as people participated from every walk of life. They condemned the Bangladesh government for failing to protect religious minorities.

Politicians, elected members, businessmen, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Prabhus were also present during the demonstration.

Tutan Acharjee, Motmandir Archak Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Madhaya Karbi Anglong said the Hindus were gathered there to protest the attack on religious minorities in Bangladesh. A memorandum will be submitted addressed to Muhammad Yunus, the government of Bangladesh on the immediate crisis and lawlessness in Bangladesh.

The memorandum, submitted through the DC of Karbi Anglong, has expressed strong resentment against the atrocities being committed by Islamic extremists in Bangladesh.

The Hindu community through their memorandum also expressed deep concern about the religious minorities of Bangladesh and believed that they have the right to live with dignity and peace, free from arbitrary interference by the government of Bangladesh and any Islamic extremists.

It pointed out, “The media reports reflect the dire situation of religious minorities including spiritual leaders, particularly Sadhus and saints in Bangladesh. However, the government of Bangladesh has remained silent, failing to take necessary steps to stop such incidents.”

It further pointed out the government of Bangladesh oppressing the peaceful democratic rallies by Hindu minorities, who are seeking protection against atrocities. The arrest of ISKCON Sanyasi, Pujya Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das by the Bangladesh government while he was leading a peaceful protest as unfair and undemocratic.

It has urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate action to stop the atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities and to release Sanyasi Pujya Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das from prison.

Acharjee informed that the memorandum will also be sent to the Prime Minister of India.

Satanatayan Seva Kendra, Ram Thakur mandir, Diphu; Brahma Kumari Om Santi, Akhandoh Mandoli Horiom, Bengali Federation Yuva Manch have extended moral support and their members have also physically participated in the demonstration, Acharjee informed.

