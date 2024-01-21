14 C
Batadrava Satra Committee requests Rahul Gandhi to arrive only after 3 pm

HT Digital,

Sonitpur, Jan 21: The management committee of Batadrava Than in Assam has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reschedule his visit to the holy site so that it does not clash with the Ram Mandir consecration.

Gandhi, who is in Assam for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had planned to visit the Batadrava Than in Nagaon. However, the committee president and Sattradhikar of Salguri Satra, Yogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, has asked Gandhi to arrive after 3 pm to avoid coinciding with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Mahanta made this request to the media after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s address earlier in the day.

Sarma had also expressed his opinion that Gandhi could have visited the site today, but chose tomorrow’s date instead, and requested him not to try and overshadow the historic day for ‘Indian civilization’.

