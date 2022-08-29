27 C
Bhaona Festival Concluded At Nagsankar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 28: The Bhaona festival organised by Agnigarh Natghar, a socio-cultural and dramatic organisation of greater Nagsankar area in association with the general public of Nagsankar was held at Nagsankar temple premises which concluded recently. ‘Prahlad Charita’ and ‘Dakshya Yagya’ were staged.

On first day, the Bhaona directed by Sarat Mahanta was inaugurated by Lakhi Kanta Bora, the Anchalik Panchayat president while on the second day, Bhaona directed by eminent Bhaona artiste Lochan Bora was inaugurated by Manash Bhagawati of Biswanath Chariali.
Before the second day of Bhaona, local children artists performed Gayan-Bayan Jora in front of a huge gathering.

It is to be mentioned here that the Agnigarh Natghar imparted a month-long free ‘Khol Badan’ training to the children. ‘Pratah Prasangas’ were also performed in the morning. Before the first day of Bhaona, the Agnigarh Natghar presented the ‘Karmapran’ title to Baneswar Bora, a retired teacher, social worker and sports organiser.

