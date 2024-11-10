26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Bhasha Gaurav Saptah observed in Bhawanipur Anchalik College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Nov 9: With the start of “Bhasha Gaurav Saptah” on November 3, Assam began a historic celebration of its linguistic legacy, commemorating the recent designation of Assamese as a classical language.

- Advertisement -

In connection with this the Assamese department of Bhawanipur Anchalik College organised a lecture session in the college premises on Saturday. At the very beginning of the meeting Smita Rabha, Assistant Professor in the department of Assamese highlighted the objectives of the event followed by lighting of lamps by Raju Kumar Das, Faculty in the department of Education of the college.

Related Posts:

Dilip Kumar Deka, HoD, in the department of assamese, Bhawanipur Anchalik College presided over the meeting. Dr Preeti Rekha Dutta, Assistant Professor, BHB College attended as the keynote speaker. In her lecture Dr Dutta covered a wide range of important topics, including the origin and development of the Bengali language, the historical relationship between Assamese and Bengali cultures, the history of classical languages, and many other topics.

Notably, to be recognized as a classical language, a language must boast a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, characterized by its originality and documented ancient literature. Assamese meets all these criteria, paving the way for its recognition and honor. Almost all the students and faculty members including Abdus Sattar Choudhury, Dr Niva Choudhury, Gargeswar Kalita, Morabak Hussain, Raju Kumar Das and Nabin Kumar Pokhrel, IQAC coordinator of the college attended the programme. The lecture session ended with a vote of thanks offered by Rupam Mazumdar, Assistant Professor of the college.

8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December