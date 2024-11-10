Bhasha Gaurav Saptah observed in Bhawanipur Anchalik College

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Nov 9: With the start of “Bhasha Gaurav Saptah” on November 3, Assam began a historic celebration of its linguistic legacy, commemorating the recent designation of Assamese as a classical language.

In connection with this the Assamese department of Bhawanipur Anchalik College organised a lecture session in the college premises on Saturday. At the very beginning of the meeting Smita Rabha, Assistant Professor in the department of Assamese highlighted the objectives of the event followed by lighting of lamps by Raju Kumar Das, Faculty in the department of Education of the college.

Dilip Kumar Deka, HoD, in the department of assamese, Bhawanipur Anchalik College presided over the meeting. Dr Preeti Rekha Dutta, Assistant Professor, BHB College attended as the keynote speaker. In her lecture Dr Dutta covered a wide range of important topics, including the origin and development of the Bengali language, the historical relationship between Assamese and Bengali cultures, the history of classical languages, and many other topics.

Notably, to be recognized as a classical language, a language must boast a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, characterized by its originality and documented ancient literature. Assamese meets all these criteria, paving the way for its recognition and honor. Almost all the students and faculty members including Abdus Sattar Choudhury, Dr Niva Choudhury, Gargeswar Kalita, Morabak Hussain, Raju Kumar Das and Nabin Kumar Pokhrel, IQAC coordinator of the college attended the programme. The lecture session ended with a vote of thanks offered by Rupam Mazumdar, Assistant Professor of the college.