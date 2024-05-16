Birubala Rabha remembered

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 15: A condolence meeting on the demise of Padmashree Birubala Rabha was organised by dept of Zoology, THB College, Jamugurihat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, senior asstt prof of the College.

Dr Anju Chhetry, vice principal of the college lit up an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Padmadhree Birubala Rabha. Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, a Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2021 winner delivered a lecture on the life and works of Padmashree Birubala Rabha.

Prof Manisha Das delivered the aim of the meeting while Prof Tusharika Bora anchored the program. Dr Tulshi Upadhyaya and other faculty members along with students of the college attended the condolence meeting. At the end of the programme, one minute silence was observed.