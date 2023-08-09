Biswanath Civil SDO interacts with local journalists, pledges comprehensive development

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 8: Dr Neha Jadav, the newly appointed civil sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Biswanath cum additional deputy commissioner, participated in an interactive session with journalists from Biswanath Chariali. The session took place in the conference hall of the Civil SDO office. During her engagement with the media, Dr Jadav, an IAS officer, sought cooperation from the journalist community to facilitate developmental endeavours.

It’s worth noting that the Biswanath subdivision was elevated to a full-fledged district in 2016. However, due to technical reasons, the state government revoked its district status and merged it with Sonitpur district. Dr Jadav, a member of the 2019 IAS cadre, assumed her role as ADC cum civil SDO on August 1, replacing the outgoing SDO civil cum ADC, Joy Shivani.

In her address, Dr Jadav highlighted Biswanath’s potential sectors, including tourism, tea industry, agriculture, archaeological sites, and heritage spots. She expressed her commitment to enhancing these areas to attract tourists and visitors to the region. The historic Gupta Kashi stands out as a significant attraction for visitors.

During the session, representatives of the local media addressed various pressing issues in Biswanath. These included the state of deteriorating roads, waste disposal problems, drinking water scarcity, inadequate anti-venom storage, unsanitary drainage systems, lack of specialist doctors in government hospitals, erosion challenges, and the absence of post-mortem facilities. Following a constructive discussion, the civil SDO cum ADC Biswanath assured the participants that she would work tirelessly to address these issues promptly.

The introductory session was attended by Debasish Goswami, election officer, and DIPRO Sristi Kalita, among others.