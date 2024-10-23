Biswanath Police arrest 14 warrantees, seize illegal liquor in series of raids

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Biswanath Police have apprehended 14 individuals with warrants following a series of continuous raids, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Biswanath Police stated, “𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑑𝑠 𝑏𝑦 𝐵𝑖𝑠𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑦𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑒ℎ𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠.”

In a separate operation, the Biswanath Police seized 240 bottles (43.2 litres) of smuggled liquor from Arunachal Pradesh.

“𝐵𝑖𝑠𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑖𝑧𝑒𝑑 240 𝑏𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑙𝑒𝑠 (43.2 𝙇𝙞𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨) 𝑜𝑓 𝐼𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑠𝑚𝑢𝑔𝑔𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝐴𝑟𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑙 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠ℎ”, the police officials added.

Furthermore, as part of their drive against illicit liquor, the police destroyed approximately 300 litres of spurious “Sulai” alcohol.

- Advertisement -

“𝐷𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐷𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝐴𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑡 𝐿𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑜𝑟, 𝐴𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦 300 𝑳𝒕𝒓𝒔 𝑂𝑓 𝑆𝑝𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 “𝑆𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑖” 𝐴𝑙𝑐𝑜ℎ𝑜𝑙 𝑊𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑦𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝐵𝑖𝑠𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒”, the Biswanath Police further stated.