BJP, AGP candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, June 9: Assam BJP secretary Kanad Purkayastha and AGP candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya on Monday filed nomination papers for elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

A senior official of the Assembly Secretariat said that two candidates belonging to the ruling coalition in the state came almost together and submitted their papers.

So far, they are the only candidates to file nominations as the opposition has decided not to field anyone as the numbers do not add up to ensure victory of a nominee.

Purkayastha, a BJP leader from Barak valley, is the son of veteran party leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

A former Union minister, Baishya has served one term in the Lok Sabha and two terms in the Rajya Sabha, with the second term slated to end later this month.

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled on June 19, with counting of votes to take place the same day.

During submission of the nomination papers, both the candidates were accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP state president Dilip Saikia, AGP president Atul Bora and UPPL leader Urkhao Gwra Brahma.

“Joined Hon’ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa, BJP state president Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp, AGP president Shri @ATULBORA2 and UPPL’s Shri @UGBrahma for the nomination filing of Shri Kanad Purkayastha and Shri Birendra Prasad Baishya for the Rajya Sabha elections. My best wishes to them,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

Bora also extended his best wishes to both the candidates. (PTI)

