BJP, allies will win 90-100 seats in 2026 Assembly Elections: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI, June 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday conveyed his confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s triumph in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state.

“BJP and its ally parties have set a target to win 90-100 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly election in the state,” Sarma said while speaking to ANI.

In the recently winded up Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 11 seats and won nine. Its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contested two seats and won one, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) contested one seat and won.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, the Congress-led INDIA bloc stayed victorious in three seats.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has a total of 126 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP and its allies led in 93 assembly constituencies in Assam during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Congress led in 31 constituencies, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led in two.

Out of the 126 assembly constituencies, the BJP led in 76 seats, and its allies AGP and UPPL led in 10 and 7 seats, respectively.