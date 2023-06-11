25 C
BJP social media influencers meet held at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 10: Under the nationwide campaign of Maha Jansampark, a social media influencers meet convened by the Biswanath district committee of the BJP was held at Ashirbad Marriage Hall here on Saturday with Pankaj Bora, president of the district committee in the chair.

The meeting  as attendedd addressed by Rituraj Shinha, the central secretary of the saffron party. It was attended by Pallab Locah Das, MP, Tezpur HPC, Pramod Borthakur, MLA Biswanath LAC, Utpal Bora, MLA Gohpur LAC, Kishor Upadhyaya, party in-charge for Biswanath LAC, Diganta Ghatowar, president of Tea Tribe Cell, Paresh Borkakaty, vice chairman of Animal Husbandry beside office bearers of the party, panchayat representatives, social media influencers.

Addressing the session, secretary Shinha made humble appeal to the social media influencers to bring out the developmental as well as welfare schemes and works undertaken by the union as well as the state governments through social media platforms, informed Gobinda Hazarika, media convenor, BJP Biswanath.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
