Bodo women farmers embrace technology in Uttar Subankhata, Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a compelling showcase of progress, Bodo women farmers from Uttar Subankhata, Assam, adorned in traditional dokhona attire, are actively embracing technological advancements in agriculture. Their enthusiastic participation in the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) campaign, led by Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), goes beyond mere involvement, signifying a powerful assertion of interest in agricultural innovation.

Amidst the lush landscapes, these empowered women farmers exemplify a commitment to shaping a brighter future for their community. Their active engagement in incorporating technology into traditional farming practices not only signifies progress but also showcases a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

As part of the PM Pranam scheme, BVFCL extends its outreach to remote areas, reaching communities like Uttar Sunbankhata. The campaign aims to spread awareness about the eco-friendly benefits of nano urea, a biofertiliser designed to protect the environment from harmful chemicals. BVFCL’s proactive efforts in raising awareness highlight its commitment to empowering farmers with knowledge, ensuring sustainable and environmentally conscious farming practices.

The visible enthusiasm among these women farmers underscores the potential of agricultural technology to empower and uplift rural communities. The blend of traditional attire, symbolised by the dokhona, and cutting-edge agricultural technology paints a vivid picture of a community poised at the intersection of tradition and progress. As these women farmers actively participate in the VBSY campaign, they contribute not only to the advancement of their own agricultural practices but also to the broader narrative of sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices in Assam.