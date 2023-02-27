Stage Set For Bodoland International Knowledge Festival In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 26: The stage is all set for the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival, which is being hosted by Bodoland University in Kokrajhar under the aegis of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government from Monday with a four-day long programme scheduled.

Numerous research scholars, teachers, diplomats, journalists and students among others have already arrived in Kokrajhar for the four-day mega event.

The inaugural session will be attended by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro and a host of dignitaries.

Bollywood celebrities – Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood, who are involved in the field of education and philanthropy will also attend the festival.

More than 300 invited delegates from across India and 35 international delegates from 14 countries will participate in the event.

More than 10,000 participants, including students, academicians, researchers, development practitioners, government officials, politicians, entrepreneurs, farmers and self-help group (SHG) members will take part in the Knowledge Festival.

Johan Westman, a professor of Ethnomusicology at the Paro College of Education, Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) said that he is excited to be a part of the festival.

“It’s great to be here in Kokrajhar, India. I’m looking forward to listening to different ideas and sharing my experiences with the delegates and students,” Westman, a Sweden-born Ethnomusicologist said.

The thematic area of the Bodoland International Knowledge Festival is the achievement of social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 in contemporary BTR and the world.

In view of this, the baskets of themes and sub-themes will be deliberated and discussed which includes – science & technology, livelihood, indigenous knowledge system, women empowerment, child rights & protection, peace building, good governance, communication and media, behavioural change & communication, human rights, sustainable agriculture, climate justice and action, quality education, health and wellbeing, art & culture, youth entrepreneurship, intellectual property rights, trade, commerce and investment and BTR in the light of the Act East Policy.

Shiladitya Sarkar of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), who will also participate in the festival said, “NSDC being a prominent organisation in the skilling domain, we see a lot of activities in the BTR to bridge the gap of aspiration and requirements. We are here to energise the youths’ thinking in making BTR a self-reliant enriched with livelihood opportunities through various skill development programmes initiated under Skill India Mission.”