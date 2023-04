HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN April 19: Bokajan MLA and deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin laid the foundation for the construction of a stadium at Jor Tokbi village, Khatkhati under SOPD Scheme 2022-23. The estimated cost of the stadium is Rs 11 crore.

- Advertisement -

President of BJP, Karbi Anglong district, Rolang Killing; president of Karbi Anglong Cricket Association, Sardili Bey; Khatkhati Sports Association members and others were present on the occasion.