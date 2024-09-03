Bongaigaon Police recover stolen vehicle; 3 thieves arrested

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Sept 3: The Bongaigaon Police apprehended three individuals involved in vehicle theft from Krishnai, Goalpara district, the police officials informed on Tuesday.
As per reports, the operation, conducted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of North Salmara, led to the successful recovery of the vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The operation was executed by a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspectors (P) Uttam Rai and Dipak Das, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandan Das.
Additionally, the team was supported by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhayapuri and the In-Charge (I/C) of Lengtisinga Police Station.
The Bongaigaon Police on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Under the supervision of SDPO,NSM, OC Abhayapuri & I/C Lengtisinga a team led by SI(P)Uttam Rai ,SI(P) Dipak Das & ASI Chandan Das apprehended three vehicle thiefs from Krishnai, Goalpara and recovered the stolen vehicle.”