Bongaigaon Police recover stolen vehicle; 3 thieves arrested

As per reports, the operation, conducted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of North Salmara, led to the successful recovery of the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: The Bongaigaon Police apprehended three individuals involved in vehicle theft from Krishnai, Goalpara district, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

The operation was executed by a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspectors (P) Uttam Rai and Dipak Das, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandan Das.

Additionally, the team was supported by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhayapuri and the In-Charge (I/C) of Lengtisinga Police Station.

The Bongaigaon Police on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Under the supervision of SDPO,NSM, OC Abhayapuri & I/C Lengtisinga a team led by SI(P)Uttam Rai ,SI(P) Dipak Das & ASI Chandan Das apprehended three vehicle thiefs from Krishnai, Goalpara and recovered the stolen vehicle.”

