BTC declares Nov 16 as local holiday for Bodo Literary Day

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 6: The government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has declared a local holiday on November 16, 2024 on account of ‘Bodo Thunlai Saan’ (Bodo Literary Day) across all BTR districts.

A notification from the BTC government has been issued, highlighting the local holiday on the foundation day of Bodo Thunlai Saan.

Notably, the Bodo Thunlai Saan was founded on November 16 in 1952, and since then, the Bodo Thunlai Afad and various Bodo social organisations have observed Bodo Thunlai Saan every year on November 16.

All educational institutions and government offices under entrusted departments in BTR shall remain closed on November 16, 2024. All educational institutions in BTR are requested to observe Literary Day within their institutions or attend public functions organised for the observance of Bodo Thunlai Saan (Bodo Literary Day) on that day.

Meanwhile, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), in association with the government of Bodoland Territorial Region, are observing the Bodoland Mohotsav in New Delhi with a two-day program starting on November 15.

Necessary arrangements and preparations are in full swing to host the grand Bodoland Mohotsav event. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will grace the event as the chief guest, alongside several union ministers, state ministers, and MPs.

The Mohotsav will showcase cultural demonstrations and traditional Bodo musical instruments, in addition to hosting seminars on various aspects and visions of the Bodo community.

President of Boro Sahitya Sabha, Surath Narzary, stated that preparations and arrangements are well underway for hosting the Bodoland Mohotsav in the national capital, New Delhi. He informed that more than five thousand people are expected to participate in the national event. He has appealed to all sections of society to join the grand celebration of Bodoland Mohotsav.