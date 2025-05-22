25 C
BTC sets up high-level committee to probe book procurement irregularities

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 21: In response to allegations of irregularities amounting to around Rs 4 crore in the book procurement process within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Department of Education, the BTC government has constituted a High-Level Committee to investigate the matter.

The committee was formed following recent media reports highlighting potential procurement anomalies. A notification issued by the Principal Secretary of BTC names Sabda Ram Rabha, Standing Counsel of BTC at the Gauhati High Court, as the Chairperson of the committee.

Other members include Dhiraj Saud, ACS and Secretary of BTC (Member Secretary), Sujit Baglari, ACS, Bidhan Das, Registrar of Bodoland University, and Saroj Kr Dora, AFS.

The committee commenced its work on May 20 and is expected to submit its findings within 15 days.

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro affirmed that the council has taken a firm stance against the alleged irregularities. He emphasized that the committee is adopting a rigorous approach to investigate the issue thoroughly and assured that anyone found guilty will not be spared.

