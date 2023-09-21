Cachar conducts district-level meeting on Amrit Kalash for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: As part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ initiative under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Cachar district administration organised a district-level meeting on ‘Amrit Kalas Yatra’ at the Bongobhaban Auditorium in Silchar. The meeting, attended by all MLAs of Cachar district and distinguished guests, was presided over by district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha.

Addressing the gathering, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty emphasised that the present generation did not have the opportunity to participate in the freedom struggle or witness that historic moment. However, they now have a golden opportunity to contribute to the progress of the country. He urged everyone to rally behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed country by 2047, considering it as their real sacrifice for the motherland.

Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai discussed the ‘Amar Maati Amar Desh’ campaign and Amrit Kalash Yatra, emphasising that this was a non-political event open to all, transcending party lines. He explained that soil collected would be kept at Gram Panchayat offices until October, then transferred to block offices. In two phases, on October 8 and 15, the soil-filled pitchers would be moved to the block office, where they would be mixed with white cloths. Subsequently, on October 25, youths from NCC and NSS would transport these pitchers to Guwahati, where a special event would be held on October 26, attended by dignitaries including the Governor. Out of 540 pitchers, 270 would be placed in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra (SSK). The remaining 270 would be taken to Delhi on October 27, and the soil would be kept at Assam Bhavan before the inauguration of Amrit Udyan near the National War Memorial in Delhi on October 30. This soil, collected from different parts of the state, would be used in the garden’s construction.

Additionally, it was announced that 270 pitchers kept in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra (SSK) would be transported to Gohpur on December 22 and used in the construction of Kanaklata University.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, who explained the purpose of the occasion. Several prominent figures, including Udharband MLA Mihirakanti Som, former Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Pal, BJP district president Bimalendu Roy, and others, encouraged active participation in the program. Former MLA Amarchand Jain, Cachar Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Kumar Lashkar, chairman of Cachar Zilla Parishad Amitabh Rai, APGCL director Nitya Bhushan Dey, and more were also present.

The event concluded with a pledge, followed by the presentation of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma’s video message regarding ‘Amar Maati Amar Desh’ and Amrit Kalas Yatra through a projector.