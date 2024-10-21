Cachar Police apprehend drug peddler, seize yaba tablets in Niz-Katigorah

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Oct 21: In a significant breakthrough, the Cachar Police successfully apprehended a suspected drug peddler, Fakrul Islam in Niz-Katigorah, the police officials informed on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted Islam while he was traveling on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS11T6024.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Cachar Police stated, “#WarOnDrugs Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police apprehended a drug paddler Fakrul Islam at Niz-Katigorah with his M/Cycle No. AS11T6024.”
As per reports, upon searching his vehicle, the personnel discovered 19 packets containing a total of 1,983 Yaba tablets, a potent illegal drug.
“Seized 19 packets containing 1983 nos. of Yaba Tablets from his possession”, the Cachar Police added.
The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.