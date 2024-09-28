Cachar Police seize heroin, arrest 2 in Gumrah

26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle and seized suspected heroin in Gumrah, the police officials informed on Saturday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the police stopped an Alto car, bearing registration number AS01EV6077, and discovered six soap cases believed to contain heroin.

Subsequently, two individuals travelling in the vehicle were immediately apprehended.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover more information.

“AS01EV6077 at Gumrah & seized 6 numbers of soap cases suspected to contain heroin & arrested two persons. Investigation is on”, the Cachar Police added.

