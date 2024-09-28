Cachar Police seize heroin, arrest 2 in Gumrah

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle and seized suspected heroin in Gumrah, the police officials informed on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Cachar Police stated, “Cachar Police intercepted an Alto vehicle no.”

Cachar Police intercepted an Alto vehicle no. AS01EV6077 at Gumrah & seized 6 numbers of soap cases suspected to contain heroin & arrested two persons. Investigation is on.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @KangkanJSaikia @assampolice pic.twitter.com/XcHAsCiall — Cachar Police (@cacharpolice) September 27, 2024

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the police stopped an Alto car, bearing registration number AS01EV6077, and discovered six soap cases believed to contain heroin.

Subsequently, two individuals travelling in the vehicle were immediately apprehended.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover more information.

