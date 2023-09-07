Cancellation and diversion of trains for infrastructure development

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: To facilitate critical infrastructure development efforts, a series of train cancellations and diversions will take place within the North Eastern Railway (NER) region. This adjustment is imperative due to the ongoing Non-Interlocking works at the Gorakhpur Cantt. Yard, aimed at the remodelling and commissioning of the 3rd line connecting Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kusmhi stations under the North Eastern Railway.

Numerous train services will undergo temporary cancellations: Train no. 15621 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) scheduled for departure on September 7, 2023, along with train no 15622 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Express on September 8, 2023, will remain canceled.

Train no 15705 (Katihar – Delhi) Express, scheduled for journeys on September 7 & 11, 2023, and train no 15706 (Delhi – Katihar) Express on September 8 & 12, 2023, will also face cancellations.

Train no 15654 (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express and train no 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) Special, both set for departure on September 8, 2023, will remain canceled.

Train no 15707 (Katihar – Amritsar) Express and train no 15708 (Amritsar – Katihar) Express, starting journeys on September 9 & 10, 2023, will be canceled.

Train no 05734 (Katihar – Amritsar Jn.) Special, departing on September 9, 2023, and train no 05733 (Amritsar Jn. – Katihar) Special, scheduled for departure on September 11, will be canceled.

Train no 15655 (Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express and train no 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur City) Special, both slated for departure on September 10, will remain canceled.

Train no 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) Express, departing on September 11, 2023; train no 15077 (Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar) Express on September 12, 2023, and train no 05615 (Udaipur City – Guwahati) Special on September 13, 2023, will also face cancellations.

In order to minimise disruptions to passenger services, the following diversion routes have been arranged: Train no 15707 (Katihar Jn. – Amritsar Jn.) Express, operating from September 6 to 8, 2023, will be rerouted through Chhapra Jn., Ghazipur City, Varanasi Jn., Banaras, Prayagraj Jn., and Kanpur Central. Train no 15708 (Amritsar Jn. – Katihar Jn.) Express, running from September 6 to 8, 2023, will be diverted via Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Banaras, Varanasi Jn., Ghazipur City, and Chhapra Jn.

Travelers are advised to consult railway authorities for the most up-to-date information and alternative travel options during this period of essential infrastructure development work. The North Eastern Railway regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates passengers’ cooperation during this crucial maintenance phase.