CBSE extends Assam’s Jal Doot program, gives directives to all schools nationwide

GUWAHATI, July 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide instructions to all schools for the nationwide implementation of Assam’s unique Jal Doot program.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his pride stating, “Another novel #Assampolicy initiative gets more eyeballs and followers! CBSE has directed all its schools to implement ‘Jal Doot’, a brainchild of the Assam Govt.”

The practical program of Jal doot actively involves students in community initiatives aimed at water conservation.

“This practical program weaves students into community efforts for water conservation”, Sarma added.

CBSE in its letter addressed to all schools mentioned, “It has now been decided to extend the idea of jal doot program across India’s diverse landscape to reap manifold increase in its benefits.”

“This nationwide movement could significantly bolster India’s efforts towards sustainable water use, environmental conservation, climate resilience and involving young minds ( Jal Doots) in Jan Andolon for fresh idea and youthful energy”, CBSE further stated.