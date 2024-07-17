32 C
Centre grants Rs 272 crore aid under NFSA to Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: The Central Government on Tuesday granted assistance to Assam in the form of the first installment under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). The total amount distributed was Rs 272,14,00,000 (Two Hundred Seventy-Two Crore and Fourteen Lakh).

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Government of India has released ₹272.14 crore as the advance first installment of Central assistance to Assam for intra-State handling of foodgrains and FPS dealers’ basic and additional margins.”

The decision by the Centre has brought relief to the fair-price shop owners who were protesting. The funds allocated under NFSA for the year 2023-24 are intended for the transportation and handling of foodgrains within the state, as well as for the fair price shop dealers’ primary and supplementary margins.

“This will greatly help in continuing to provide nutritional security to the people through free foodgrains under the State’s Anna Sewa Din”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

In the letter issued by the Food and Public Distribution Department, it was mentioned that Rs 91,63,00,000 has been released for intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains.

Additionally, Rs 164,93,00,000 has been released as basic margin for FPS dealers, and Rs 15,58,00,000 has been released as additional margin for FPS dealers.

The letter further specified that this sum constituted the Centre’s 75 percent share for Assam. The approved amount would be contingent upon compliance with the provisions of the Food Security (Assistance to State Government) Rules, 2015.

