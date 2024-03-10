Ceremonial Griha Pravesh of PMAY-G houses in Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 9: The Dima Hasao district Rural Development Agency Department organized a Griha Pravesh ceremony of houses build under the PMAY-G scheme at the district library auditorium in Haflong on Saturday.

With an objective to provide pucca house with basic amenities to all below-poverty-line homeless and people living in kutcha and dilapidated house by the end of 2024, the state government ceremonially organized a ceremonial Griha Pravesh for 5,55,555 numbers of PMAY-G houses in the state. In Dima Hasao construction of 2887 PMAY-G houses have been completed.

Chief executive member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa attended the programme as the chief guest along executive member Donphainon Thaosen, project director Meganjoy Thaosen and additional deputy commissioner, James Aind. The central programme of the Griha Pravesh was held at Meleng Meteli Pathar, Jorhat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries.

The programme was live streamed across the state from Jorhat where thousands of people gathered at different venues. Similar programmes were also held at different constituencies of Dima Hasao.

An amount of Rs.1.30 lakhs has been provided to the beneficiaries in three instalments through DBT system as financial assistance for construction of the house. Along with this a financial assistance in the form of 95 man-days of unskilled labour wage under MGNREGA has been provided. Additional facilities provided to the PMAY-G beneficiaries include individual household toilets, LPG gas connection, electricity connection and piped drinking water.

Addressing the event, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said the state government has been taking all measures necessary to give shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring ‘housing for all’ by 2024. Thanking the people of Dima Hasao for yet another opportunity to serve them in the last council election, he said that he and his team will continue to work together for the development of the district and its people.