Cheques of Mainao Swrang Bithanki distributes in Baksa

KOKRAJHAR,JULY 23: Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed cheques of Rs.25,000 each to the women self help groups (SHGs) under the Mainao Swrang Bithanki- a flagship initiative of Bodoland Territorial Region government.

The distribution programme was held at Adalbari near Mushalpur in Baksa district on Sunday which has been emphasizing for leading a long way towards assisting the women SHGs and bring stability in their lives, and the society in near future.

Notably,the Bodoland Territorial Region government has launched Mainao Swrang Bithanki which has aimed at strengthening women’s power in the region.

A total 3800 women SHGs are getting opportunities to get Rs.75,000 each in three installments and accordingly Rs.25,000 each was given as first installment to the SHGs at a mammoth gathering in Baksa district.

The UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in BTR has come out with right direction on fulfilling the promises among the citizens by extending financial support to the SHGs across the region.

CEM Boro while addressing the mammoth gathering,said that the government of BTR is committed to ensure financial empowerment of women fraternities among the quest towards creating a strong Bodoland region.

He informed that the BTR government has initiated Mainao Swrang Bithanki to make strengthening the women fraternity’s power in the region and subsequently an amount of Rs. 25,000 was given as the first installment to 3,800 SHGs in BTR.

Boro has announced that Rs. 75,000 will be provided to each SHGs in three installments in phased manner and beneficiary’s number will be reached an impressive 3800.

” Our government is committed to empowering women through socio-economic upliftment, with the goal of bringing peace and development to the region.It was a glad day as women SHGs were given financial assistance under the Mainao Swrang Bithanki while empowering the women fraternities “, Boro added.

Among others, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro, BTR executive members Rakesh Brahma, Ghanashyam Das,Dr Nilut Swargiary, MLA Joyanta Basumatary were prominent attendees in the event.