KHERONI: Along with the rest of the nation Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja.

- Advertisement -

In West Karbi Anglong, the people of Kheroni are preparing to observe chhath puja. Kheronighat Ananda Milan Puja Samiti is organising the puja.

In West Karbi Anglong, the puja will be observed on both banks of Kopili River at Bakari, Kheroni Sariali, Lamsakhang, Novaibil, Mailoo, Hawaipur, Matikhola, Jengkha etc.