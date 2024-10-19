24 C
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka felicitated at Mangaldai

HT Correspondent  

MANGALDAI, Oct 18: On Friday, a number of public organisations and institutions from Darrang district extended heartfelt congratulations to senior BJP leader and recently appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka. Deka had previously served two terms as the representative of the recently dissolved Mangaldai parliamentary constituency. In this connection, a public function was organised here at the district library auditorium under the aegis of the Mangaldai town unit of ‘Darrangi Kala Kristi Unnayan Sanggha’. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Saikia, MP for the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency, shed light on the long and challenging political journey of Ramen Deka since he was a student following the ideology of rich ‘Bharatiya Rastrabadi’ thoughts. He termed Ramen Deka as a leader of ethics who never compromised his principles. He observed that the youths who want to pursue politics should follow his path for success. 

Earlier, senior journalist Bhargab Kr Das, in his address, gave a brief account of Deka becoming the ninth Assamese Governor in history after a few stalwarts of state politics, including Bishnu Ram Medhi, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Hiteswar Saikia, and others. Sipajhar MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, senior leader of the state BJP Bijoy Gupta, president of Darrang BJP Amarendra Sarma, vice chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Nilima Devi, and president of the organising committee Rajib Kr Deka also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, nearly one hundred organisations, like Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Sahitya Sabha, Mangaldai Media Circle, Mangaldai Sports Association, Youth Club, RSS, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, accorded felicitation to Ramen Deka with Assamese xorai, gamosa, japi, mementos, etc.

