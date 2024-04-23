24.9 C
Chief election officer visits Morigaon

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 22: Chief electoral officer of Assam, Anurag Goel visited Morigaon district under Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on Monday to take stock of preparations in view of the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 22.

In a meeting convened at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Morigaon, Goel discussed key election management aspects with the district election officer and district commissioner Devashish Sharma, superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das, additional district commissioners, and other officers responsible for different election cells of Morigaon election district.

In the meeting topics ranged from strong room management to webcasting, GPS systems, and EVM management, with a focus on ensuring smooth operations and timely reporting for the upcoming polling on April 26th. The meeting was attended by the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, Ruth Lienthang, district development commissioner Siddhartha Goswami, additional district commissioners, Pallavi Kachari, Sangita Borthakur, Biman Das, Sulakshana Borpatragohain and Pranjal Borua, election officer Jagriti Kalwar and officials from the district administration. Following the meeting, Goel inspected various election facilities including the strong room, receiving, dispatching, and transit centers at the District Education and Training Institute.

