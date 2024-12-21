CIT Kokrajhar celebrates third convocation 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 20: The Central Institute of Technology (CIT) of Kokrajhar celebrated its 3rd Convocation on Friday in Kokrajhar.

It marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of 464 graduates across Diploma, Undergraduate, Masters, and PhD programs.

The grand ceremony was held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar, and was a moment of immense pride for the institute and the Bodoland region.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council graced the occasion as guest that added prestige and inspiration to the event.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem, an invocation, and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by Prof (Retd) Nishikant V Deshpande, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of CIT Kokrajhar, formally declaring the convocation open.

Prof A Srinivasan, Director of CIT Kokrajhar, presented the institute’s annual report, providing an overview of its progress and achievements during the 2023–2024 academic year.

In his address, Prof Srinivasan congratulated the graduates and urged them to uphold the values of academic curiosity and excellence while contributing to the social and intellectual development of the Bodoland region.

The chairman of the BoG delivered an inspiring address, drawing lessons from the lives of great leaders such as Swami Vivekananda, Steve Jobs, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Prof Deshpande emphasised the need to address skill gaps in higher education and encouraged the graduates to dream big and become the leaders of tomorrow.

“The importance of research, innovation, and accreditation, while stressing the need to improve the institute’s NIRF ranking to enhance its academic prominence,” Prof Deshpande said.

Pramod Boro, the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council, congratulated the graduates for their hard work, dedication, and achievements. Reflecting on the aspirations that led to the establishment of CIT Kokrajhar, CEM Boro remembered the sacrifices made by visionary leaders such as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, who carried forward the vision of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a prominent social reformer and advocate for education.

In his speech, CEM Boro emphasised the importance of education in building a progressive society and reaffirmed the BTC’s commitment to the region’s development.

“BTC’s investments in agriculture, sericulture, education, healthcare, and tourism, Boro stated that the region is primed for growth and innovation,” Boro said.

He urged the graduates to apply their knowledge and skills to contribute to the prosperity and development of the region by addressing contemporary societal needs through technology and innovation.

Prof Amitava Nag, Dean of Academic Affairs and Convener of the third convocation, presented the list of degree and diploma recipients to Prof. Nishikant V. Deshpande, chairman of the Board of Governors, who formally admitted the graduates. This was followed by the conferment and ceremonial distribution of diplomas and degrees to the graduates.

While honouring their outstanding achievements, CEM Pramod Boro presented medals to the top-performing students from each programme. “I am delighted to attend the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) of Kokrajhar. CIT, Kokrajhar has been at the forefront of upskilling the youth of BTR, and continues to be a cornerstone of our mission to impart technical know-how and training to our young boys and girls. My heartiest congratulations to all the new graduates for a stellar career ahead,” Boro added.