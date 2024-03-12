Citizens’ meet advocates autonomy for Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 11: The Jorhat district unit of AJYCP, in association with a group of alumni of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST), formerly known as Science College, organised a citizens’ meeting at the auditorium of Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium on Sunday to discuss various problems of the institute with the aim of revamping it as a multipurpose educational institute under the NEP, 2020, with autonomy.

An AJYCP functionary informed that the meeting, jointly presided over by Bichitra Kumar Borthakur, a retired TRA official, and Jorhat district AJYCP president Pranabjyoti Saikia, was attended by several educationists and noted citizens.

AJYCP state assistant general secretary Siba Kalita, while stating the objective of the program, narrated the institute’s journey and mentioned various problems faced by JIST at present. Dr Prashanta Goswami, a recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize, also attended the meeting via online mode.

After several persons expressed their views and suggestions on the subject, the meeting adopted a resolution for the restoration of the institute’s past glory, established in 1971. The resolution called for enacting an act by the government to grant autonomous status to JIST as a science and information technology institute by retaining the science and engineering sections as two separate schools. Additionally, seeking administrative reforms in the institute, the resolution also demanded the allocation of funds separately for JIST in the annual budget. Another demand in the resolution was the introduction of biology and environmental science courses in the institute.

Dr Rajib Lochan Goswamee, Dr Amrit Goswami, both retired chief scientists of CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Dr Rajendra Prasad Das, a retired agriculture scientist, Dr Bimala Prasad Baruah, a retired scientist, Dr Bani Hazarika, an alumnus of JIST, and Raja Chakrabarty, a social worker, were among the people who participated in the meeting, which was anchored by AJYCP Jorhat district committee general secretary Babu Dutta.