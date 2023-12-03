Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ held in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Dec 2: The ‘Youth Jodo, Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Saturday reached Morigaon with a rally being

organized here by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress. The rally was led by Congress MP Pradyut

Bordoloi.

The rally began at the district Congress office in Morigaon, passing through Civil Road and finally

culminating at the Morigaon Bihutoli ground. Senior opposition leader MLA as well as the executive

president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamalakha Purakastha, MLA Rakibul Hussain,

president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Juber Alam, MLAs Sibamoni Bora, Asif Nazar, Sasimuhan

Biswas, president of Congress district committee Swaban Dekaraja and other members were also

present on the occasion.

More than five hundred Congress workers took part in the rally.

Addressing the media, Rakibul Hussain said, “The present BJP government has been playing politics with

general people in the state for which people have come out spontaneously to support the Youth Jodo

Yatra programme. In fact this should ring alarm bells for the BJP government. A split has occurred

between old and new workers of the saffron party as the importance of old BJP workers is diminishing in

the party.”