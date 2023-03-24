Congress Jorhat district committee assumes charge

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 23: The new Jorhat district committee of Congress party on Thursday assumed charge at the party’s office at Congress Bhawan here.

APCC working president Rana Goswami distributed the appointment letters to the office-bearers in a meeting presided over by the Jorhat district unit president of the party Putul Buragohain.

Addressing the gathering, Goswami urged the new committee members to start working dedicatedly to discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the party leadership.

Goswami, a former two-time Jorhat MLA, and also a former AICC secretary, asked them to see that the party rank and file work together from the grassroots and reach out to the people.

APCC general secretaries – Sarifur Rahman and Pallabi Gogoi – and Jorhat district party general secretary Abhijit Phukan, who is also chairman of the media department of Jorhat district unit, were among those who attended the programme.