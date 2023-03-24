24 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

Congress Jorhat district committee assumes charge

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
JORHAT, March 23: The new Jorhat district committee of Congress party on Thursday assumed charge at the party’s office at Congress Bhawan here.

APCC working president Rana Goswami distributed the appointment letters to the office-bearers in a meeting presided over by the Jorhat district unit president of the party Putul Buragohain.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, Goswami urged the new committee members to start working dedicatedly to discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the party leadership.

Goswami, a former two-time Jorhat MLA, and also a former AICC secretary, asked them to see that the party rank and file work together from the grassroots and reach out to the people.

APCC general secretaries – Sarifur Rahman and Pallabi Gogoi – and Jorhat district party general secretary Abhijit Phukan, who is also chairman of the media department of Jorhat district unit, were among those who attended the programme.

Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Most Beautiful Highways in India
Most Beautiful Highways in India
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs Most Beautiful Highways in India An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu