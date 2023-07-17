Contraband Seized By Nagaon Police

NAGAON: In a commendable operation against drug trafficking, the Nagaon Police has seized a significant quantity of prohibited drugs, including 20,100 capsules and 500 bottles of Berrycan CD Syrup.

The successful operation led to the arrest of five individuals involved in the illicit drug trade. The Nagaon Police’s efforts in combating the menace of drugs have been lauded, highlighting their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

- Advertisement -

The Assam Police has also been praised for their ongoing efforts in tackling the issue of drug trafficking