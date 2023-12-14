15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Councillor distributes question bank books

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: For the better preparation of class 10 and class 12 upcoming board examinations, councillor Saurav Jhunjhunwala contributed question bank books to students of Ward no 15. Approximately 40 students benefited from this initiative. Jhunjhunwala stated that the study material would aid students in their exam preparation, and he expressed readiness to provide further assistance if needed. Sayena Dhar, a student of KC Das Commerce College and a resident of Ward no 15, appreciated the support, stating that it would be beneficial for the board examination. Jhunjhunwala thanked Sunbham Jain, owner of GBD Books, for his assistance and guidance.

