26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 1, 2025
type here...

Court Dismisses NRC Fund Misappropriation Case Against Prateek Hajela

This verdict confirms an earlier decision by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, which had also turned down the accusations.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: In a dramatic legal turn of events, the Additional Sessions Judge S K Chhabra Court has quashed the case of misappropriation of NRC funds against former State Coordinator of NRC Prateek Hajela.

- Advertisement -

This verdict confirms an earlier decision by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, which had also turned down the accusations.

Related Posts:

The case was instituted on a writ petition by the complainant Luit Kumar Barman against the CJM court’s order. But the Sessions Court did not find any grounds in Barman’s appeal and upheld the judgment of the lower court, bringing the legal battle against Hajela in this issue to a complete halt.

The complaints were made following charges of ₹150 crore of corruption in NRC updation, based on financial irregularities as reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Both lower and Sessions Courts have now however rejected the case, ruling that there is no substantial ground to pursue further action.

- Advertisement -

Barman had first accused Hajela of misappropriation of NRC exercise funds and, as a result, faced legal investigation. Now with the Sessions Court decision, the case remains closed until further legal action is initiated.

12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning, Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures Across India 

The Hills Times -
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views