Court Dismisses NRC Fund Misappropriation Case Against Prateek Hajela

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: In a dramatic legal turn of events, the Additional Sessions Judge S K Chhabra Court has quashed the case of misappropriation of NRC funds against former State Coordinator of NRC Prateek Hajela.

This verdict confirms an earlier decision by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, which had also turned down the accusations.

The case was instituted on a writ petition by the complainant Luit Kumar Barman against the CJM court’s order. But the Sessions Court did not find any grounds in Barman’s appeal and upheld the judgment of the lower court, bringing the legal battle against Hajela in this issue to a complete halt.

The complaints were made following charges of ₹150 crore of corruption in NRC updation, based on financial irregularities as reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Both lower and Sessions Courts have now however rejected the case, ruling that there is no substantial ground to pursue further action.

Barman had first accused Hajela of misappropriation of NRC exercise funds and, as a result, faced legal investigation. Now with the Sessions Court decision, the case remains closed until further legal action is initiated.