26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 1, 2025
type here...

IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning, Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures Across India 

Prolonged heatwave conditions are likely to result from the absence of significant cooling spells, said IMD senior scientist DS Pai.

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATi, Mar 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a severe heatwave alert, predicting higher-than-average temperatures and higher numbers of heatwave days during March to May in India. Higher-than-normal temperatures are anticipated in most parts of the nation, with a few areas of the northeast and peninsular south being excluded.

- Advertisement -

Prolonged heatwave conditions are likely to result from the absence of significant cooling spells, said IMD senior scientist DS Pai. Extreme heat conditions are expected to intensify in many states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and north Karnataka.

Related Posts:

This warning follows India having its hottest February in 124 years. India’s average monthly temperature in February was 22.04°C, 1.34°C higher than its long-term mean. The earlier record was 21.99°C in 2016. The average temperature for the day in February was 29.07°C, the second hottest on record, with 2023 being the record holder of the hottest daytime temperatures in February.

Minimum temperatures during nights were also record high, averaging 15.02°C—a new February record. Delhi saw its warmest February night in 74 years, with temperatures of 19.5°C—seven degrees above normal.

The IMD credits this aberrant warmth to the changed behaviour of western disturbances, which usually introduce colder air into north India in winter. In February, there were seven such disturbances—a little higher than the average of five or six—but they rushed by too quickly and were too dry, so they resulted in very little rainfall or snowfall. Because of this, cold waves and dense fog, a normal occurrence during winter, did not figure to any large extent.

- Advertisement -

For March, the IMD forecasts normal rainfall (83-117% of the long-term average), with above-normal rainfall in most of Peninsular India and southern central India. Other areas can expect normal to below-normal rainfall.

The weather bureau also reported weak La Niña conditions, which are forecasted to weaken further from March to May. While some models point towards warming, El Niño conditions will not be developed from now until that time.

Northwest India is presently under an active western disturbance, and this has brought rains and snow over a widespread area. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy rainfall, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir received 215.4mm of rainfall followed by Batote with 163.7mm.

The spell of wet weather is likely to persist till March 3, with a weaker western disturbance possible in the second week of March. Scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow over the Western Himalayan region is forecast by the IMD from March 8 to 10.

12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Court Dismisses NRC Fund Misappropriation Case Against Prateek Hajela

The Hills Times -
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views