Thursday, March 2, 2023
Dacoit Arrested

Assam
NAGAON: In a joint operation with the military intelligence wing, Nagaon police led by additional superintendent of police (Crime) Rupjyoti Kalita arrested one Ajijur Rahman at Rupahihat area on Tuesday night. Police immediately seized one 7.65 mm pistol, its two round live bullets and two handmade grenades from him, sources said.

Sources from Nagaon police claimed that the arrested Ajijur Rahman was a dreaded dacoit and was involved in various robbery as well as other criminal activities across the district and that he had also encouraged a section of youngsters of minority dominated areas of the district like Samaguri, Juria, Rupahihat to be involved in criminal activities by supplying illegal arms and ammunition to them.

