Rijiju Meets Beneficiaries

MORIGAON: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday visited Laharighat constituency in Morigaon. The minister met the beneficiaries of the central and the state governments and interacted with them regarding government schemes like PM-KISHAN, PMAY-G and Orunudoi in a public meeting held at Kushtoli. The central minister criticised the congress party for its failure to fulfill the public demands. Talking to the media person, the Union minister said that the BJP must win the Nagaon Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 election for the welfare of the people for which the party has been working in full-swing.