DDSA suspends Debojit Dutta from president’s post

DIBRUGARH, April 22: Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) has suspended DDSA president, Debojit Dutta from the post of president after his wife was arrested for allegedly physically torturing their minor housemaid.

On April 20 in a meeting held at DDSA office, the office bearers of the association decided to Dutta from the post of president.

Dutta has been absconding after the arrest of his wife Boby Kalita. His wife was arrested on April 14 by the Dibrugarh police after a case had been registered at the Dibrugarh Police Station.

“On April 12, Dutta and his wife Boby Kalita came to our office. After they stepped outside our office, his wife was picked up by police. When we went to the Dibrugarh Police Station, we were told that his wife had been arrested and her husband had been absconding,” said a member of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dibrugarh.

According to the member, the minor girl was brutally tortured and sometimes they locked her in the room and went to Guwahati.

“The victim told us that she was brutally tortured by the wife of Dutta and when she complained to the husband, he didn’t bother to listen. The girl didn’t know her address properly. She only told that she was brought by someone,” said the member.

The police have been registered a case against the accused under sections 352/342/326/374/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and 2014 Amended Child Labour Act, 1986.

“Even after so many days, why has Dutta not been arrested? How could he managed to run away?” said a senior citizen.

Additional superintendent of police (crime) Sizal Agarwal said, “Dutta has been absconding. We are trying our best to find out his whereabouts. As per law we will take action.”

According to reports, the doctor had purchased the girl, who hails from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh in 2013 from a person and since then the girl has been living with the couple.

Sources said that it might be a case human trafficking.

“Many tribal girls were involved in human trafficking after they were lured with offers of good jobs. Most of them were trafficked from Arunachal Pradesh. A human trafficking network has been working and supplying girls to other states on the pretext of providing jobs,” said a source.